press release: What's better than a young professional bar crawl? A Curd Crawl!

September 13, 2017, 5:15 PM - 9:00 PM, meet on King Street Side of Wisconsin State Capitol

Love cheese curds? Join Madison Magnet on September 13 for our Second Annual Cheese Curd Crawl! We will be sampling cheese curds from Tavernakaya, DLUX, and Brocach! Aftwards, we will be voting for the best curds. New this year, we will be hosting a social media challenge. Stay tuned for more details!

COST:

$5 for Magnet members

$15 for non-members

$10 for t-shirts