media release: The 2023 Cheese Curd Festival is set to bring cheese curd enthusiasts together on June 23 and 24 at East End Park in Ellsworth to enjoy Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery cheese curds and celebrate Wisconsin’s rich dairy heritage in the Wisconsin’s cheese curd capitol, Ellsworth.

Ellsworth, Wisconsin’s Cheese Curd Festival was named as a winner in the 2023 USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Travel Award Contest for Best Specialty Food Festival. Each year, festival goers consume 6,000 pounds of cheese curds.

Several unique tasting experiences offer attendees the opportunity to learn and engage with the crafters, cooks, and makers of the festival’s starring foods. On Saturday, kids and adults will compete for the chance to be named the “Cheese Curd Eating Contest Champ.”

Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery produces the cheese curds for the event and is a main sponsor. Attendees can enjoy Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery cheese curds, along with craft beers, hard ciders, local wines, and 20+ Cheese Curd Food Dishes. Admission to the festival is free.

Learn more about the Cheese Curd Festival: https://www. cheesecurdfestival.com

Friday, June 23, 2023 – 4pm to 10pm

4-7pm Broadway Street Marketplace Vendors– Part arts and crafts, part farmers market. Browse regional specialties and locally grown, handmade and handcrafted goods.

4-6pm Taste of Wisconsin Craft & Curd: Paired – It’s the ultimate brewery face-off! Six local breweries battle it out for best brew and cheese curd flavor pairing. Who will win? That’s up to you–You’re the judge for this intense (and tasty) competition! Learn More.

4-5:30pm Main Stage Jack Knife & The Sharps

5pm Ellsworth Cooperative Creamery Parking Lot Classic Car Cruise-In & Show

5-7pm Point Stage Messenger Mike and Two Dollar Tight

5-8pm Broadway Street Parklet Kricket and the Kid

6:30-7:30pm Taste of Wisconsin Corks & Kegs Tasting Event – Plan to take part in the tasting experiences offered during the festival. Corks & Kegs adult tasting experiences feature local and regional craft beer, wine and hard cider. A happy hour like no other, enjoy unlimited sampling and light appetizers while visiting with the brewers, crafters and reps. Learn More.

7-9pm Main Stage A Hard Day’s Night

7:30-9:30pm Point Stage The Oatmeal Band

Saturday, June 24, 2023 – 10am to 10pm

8am Start: Ellsworth Elementary School, 445 S Piety Street 5K/10K Run – Learn More. end: Festival Grounds

9:30am Main Stage Run Awards

10am – 7pm Broadway Street Marketplace Vendors – Part arts and crafts, part farmers market. Browse regional specialties and locally grown, handmade and handcrafted goods.

10am-11:30pm Point Stage The Dairy Aires

11am-12pm Taste of Wisconsin Milk & Cookie Pairing – Whether you’re a kid or a kid at heart, there’s something special about milk and cookies. We’ve specially paired five flavors of milk with five popular freshly baked cookie flavors.

11am-12:30pm Main Stage The Resonators

11am-1pm Broadway Street Parklet Leonard McCracken

12-1:30pm Point Stage SPF-30

12:30-1:30pm Taste of Wisconsin Ice Cream Tasting – Families won’t want to miss the Ice Cream Tasting, a one-hour real dairy flavor celebration featuring creative combinations. Learn More.

1:30-3:30pm Main Stage Inside Straight Blues Band

1:00-3:30pm Broadway Street Parklet Songa

2pm Point Stage Cheese Curd Eating Contest – Learn More.

2-3:30pm Taste of Wisconsin Block Party – Join us for a Block Party dedicated to the cheese lover in all of us! You’ll take a delicious trip around the state as you sample unique Wisconsin cheeses, each with their own Claim to Fame. Learn More.

3:30-5:30pm Point Stage Why Worry? and The Fret Band

4-6pm Taste of Wisconsin Craft & Curd: Paired – It’s the ultimate brewery face-off! Six local breweries battle it out for best brew and cheese curd flavor pairing. Who will win? That’s up to you–You’re the judge for this intense (and tasty) competition! Learn More.

4-7pm Broadway Street Parklet Matt Yetter

4:30-6:30pm Main Stage Left Wing Bourbon

6:00-8:00pm Point Stage Oly

6:30-7:30pm Taste of Wisconsin Corks & Kegs Tasting Event – Plan to take part in the tasting experiences offered during the festival. Kegs & Corks adult tasting experiences feature local and regional craft beer, wine and hard cider. A happy hour like no other, enjoy unlimited sampling and light appetizers while visiting with the brewers, crafters and reps. Learn More.

7:30-9pm Main Stage Vivian Hayes & the Hi-Praise