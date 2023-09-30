Cheese Fair off the Square

media release: Sample, purchase, meet the makers, and stroll through an enormous selection of award-winning Wisconsin Cheese at this one-of-a-kind outdoor marketplace. Sellers from all over the state will be on hand to offer recommendations and show you all Wisconsin has to offer. The event takes place on East Washington Avenue between Pinckney and Webster streets - alongside the Dane County Farmers Market, the largest producer only market in the country where you’ll find even more Wisconsin cheese producers sampling and selling their hand crafted cheese.

*Free and Open to the Public. Part of The Art of Cheese Festival, a weekend of ticketed pairing events, meals and workshops.