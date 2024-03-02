media release: Arts + Literature Laboratory presents Chelsea Randall: Celebrating Black Women Composers, on Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 7:00pm. Tickets $20 general admission or $15 student/ALL Member in advance online, or $25 at the door for everyone. Tickets available at https://chelsearandall.bpt.me

In celebration of International Women’s Month, this concert features a diversity of piano music by multigenerational Black American women composers, ranging from rarely heard gems by Undine Smith Moore and Dorothy Rudd Moore, to pieces by living composers working in collaboration with Chelsea Randall including Regina Harris Baiocchi and Joyce Solomon Moorman. The program will include a complete performance of Joyce Solomon Moorman’s partially unpublished Sonata “A Summer Afternoon in South Carolina” and the world premiere of “Modern Prelude & Minuet” by emerging composer and Wildflower Composers alum, Mena Williams. Program duration approximately 60 minutes.

The concert is part of Randall's American Mavericks project dedicated to the performance, commissioning and research of seldom performed and new solo piano repertoire by Black American composers 1900-present.