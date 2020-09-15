Chelsea Tadeyeske, Edie Roberts, Kamal E. Kimball, Sasha Debevec-McKenney

media release: https://www.facebook. com/events/469502035047191

The readers:

Chelsea Tadeyeske (Milwaukee)

Edie Roberts (Detroit)

Kamal E. Kimball (Columbus)

Sasha Debevec-McKenney (Madison)

PityBath Poetry traveling to celebrate the release of 2 new books:

Kamal E. Kimball's THE MOUTH THAT SUCKS THE BONE is a nightmarish joyride through a map made of want, a coming of age story colored by bruised knees, classroom fantasies, and queer confessionals––a seeping catalogue of wet appendages that leaves the narrator sharp with hunger and pleading for an anchor. Kimball is both calculated and collapsed at the foot of desire––gulping from the drain with roving thirst then let out by the collar night after night when the tap goes dry.

Bios:

Chelsea Tadeyeske and Edie Roberts' WHAT IF LOVING YOU WASN’T ABOUT ME is a lush and thrifty concept album of subverted pop songs that rattle notions of romance and relationships to the floor like a bottle left for dancing off a sultry shaking speaker cabinet. Ten interdependent critiques of the couple form gently woven together with care and concern for the state of love and relating. This collection aims to burrow into the heart like a romantic drama, to trip the feeling and trigger want for something otherwise, for new ways to radically see and hear and hold and release one another. This is a velvet hammer, a mossy wrecking ball, a pristine flood rushing to clear what it can of the tragic, narrow labyrinths we’ve trapped ourselves in.

KAMAL E. KIMBALL an Ohio poet. On the editorial team of Muzzle Magazine, she is currently serving as a guest judge for Writer’s Digest. Her work has been published or is forthcoming in Phoebe, Hobart, Cloudbank, Juked, Tahoma Literary Review, Sundog Lit, Bone Parade, Inverted Syntax, Forklift Ohio, and elsewhere. She earned her MFA from The Ohio State University and teaches writing. Find her at kamalkimball.com, on Twitter @kamalkimball and on IG @kamal_e_kimball.

Chelsea Tadeyeske is a poet, performer, and bookmaker from Milwaukee, WI. She is the founding editor of pitymilk press and has released many chapbooks including if you bend it backwards nothing really happens (Rabbit Catastrophe, 2016) and Princess Diana (bathmatics, 2019). Her work can be found online at Pretty Owl Poetry, Delirious Hem, Smoking Glue Gun, and Leopardskin & Limes, among others. She is a Virgo sun/Libra rising/Aquarius moon born in the year of the snake. https://chelseatadeyeske. wordpress.com/

Edie Roberts is a trash princess anxiety surfing the incinerator zeitgeist. They believe in radical vulnerability and self-publishing. Their work has appeared and disappeared in thunderclap, cannot exist, DUET DUET and others. They live in so-called Detroit but can be found online at https://edieroberts.wordpress. com/. and @squabtastic

Sasha Debevec-McKenney is a poet who studies the presidents. She is currently the Jay C. and Ruth Halls Poetry Fellow at the University of Wisconsin Institute for Creative Writing, and she received her MFA from New York University. https://www.sashadm.com/

