Cher, Nile Rodgers & Chic

press release: Due to overwhelming demand, Cher has extended her phenomenally successful Here We Go Again Tour, announcing additional dates in 2020. A complete list of upcoming shows follows this release and includes previously announced 2019 dates. On the North American run alone Cher has already sold an astounding 540,000 tickets.

Nile Rodgers & CHIC will continue as the special guest for the North American outing. Produced by Live Nation, the newly announced dates kick off March 6 in El Paso and will visit cities including Memphis, Miami, Kansas City before wrapping in Sacramento.

Cher will also be performing on the season finale of Dancing With The Stars on November 25.

Simultaneous to the announcement of additional tour dates, Cher has just released a new fragrance Eau de Couture which she has been working on for the last four years. It is available exclusively on ScentBeauty.com. “I made it for people who love perfume, want to smell good who feel that it’s part of who they are, “ commented Cher.

Ticket Prices: $39.95 - $499.95 (plus applicable fees and/or taxes)