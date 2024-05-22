media release: Pop music comes and goes, but some songs from over 100 years ago are just as fresh in the mind as the day they were written. “The Entertainer,” “Alexander’s Ragtime Band,” “St. Louis Blues,” and “Ballin’ the Jack” are still familiar, but even when they first hit the scene, these songs were recognized as having something special. We’ll take a look at some of the songs that captivated the public, why they were successful in their own time and how their popularity continued into the present, and we’ll also share some lesser-known songs and rags that were hits back in their day. So to quote Irving Berlin, “come on along” for a great hour of ragtime and also some early jazz and blues! Great music for all ages! For more information, visit: https://sunprairie.librarymarket.com/event/hits-ragtime-era-cherry-jerry-16874. The event is generously funded by the Friends of the Sun Prairie Public Library.

“Cherry & Jerry” is Isaac Cherry on percussion and Jerry Rabushka on piano. Based in St. Louis, Missouri, USA the duo has toured music of the ragtime era throughout the region, and performed at the Sun Prairie Library virtually in 2021 and then live in 2022.

A typical performance includes some well-known songs of the early 20th century as well breathing life back into some rarely played tunes; they find that people of all ages and walks of life enjoy this music.

Follow them at facebook.com/CherryAndJerryMusic/