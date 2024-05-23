media release: St. Louis piano/percussion duo Cherry and Jerry will take the stage with stories behind some of the songs and composers that put blues on the map. They’ll perform landmark songs such as “St Louis Blues” and “Crazy Blues” and also look at a few lesser-known tunes, from the ragtime influenced freewheeling songs of the 1910s to the later songs that looked forward to today’s music.

https://waunakee.librarycalendar.com/event/early-blues-84

“Cherry & Jerry” is Isaac Cherry on percussion and Jerry Rabushka on piano. Based in St. Louis, Missouri, USA the duo has toured music of the ragtime era throughout the region, and performed at the Sun Prairie Library virtually in 2021 and then live in 2022.

A typical performance includes some well-known songs of the early 20th century as well breathing life back into some rarely played tunes; they find that people of all ages and walks of life enjoy this music.

