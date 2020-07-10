ONLINE: The Cherry Pit

press release: The Cherry Pit© is a soulful collection of bad bitches, we’re on next level shit, fulfilling your wishes. Rock, funk, and soul, casting like witches. Feeding your hearts on clean china dishes.

The Cherry Pit© is a group of young people filled with energy, ready to share with any human willing to listen. Come through if you need some soul food.

This event will also be streamed on our website! https://cafecoda.club/

Donations for this concert will be graciously accepted through the following links.

https://www.paypal.com/paypalme2/CafeCODA

or GoFundMe "Keep Coda Alive"

www.gofundme.com/f/keep-coda-alive

Audio Engineer - Papa Scott

Video Production - Madison Music Experience

http://mmx608.com/