media release: Saturday December 31 Dinner and Music package w/CHERYL & the HOME TOWN BOYS

Excited to have finally come with a great New Year’s Eve plan. It is our usual New Year’s Eve dinner* and music** package, but the twist is that we are starting the MUSIC at 7:00– two sets separated by a dessert break. (As the New Year has not the ability to know the difference, we will welcome it at some point in the musical evening. And, if you so desire, you can greet it again in the comfort of your bed at midnight.)

We will open at 5:00.

*DINNER will be served at 3 seating times: 5:15, 5:45 and 6:15. It will be chicken tchoupitoulas- a seasoned chicken breast on a bed of potatoes, mushrooms, and ham covered with Bernaise sauce, preceded by a creamy spinach garlic soup. Those of you who need a vegetarian or vegan option please alert us considerably in advance so that we can accommodate you. A dessert buffet will happen between sets.

We do NOT serve food from our regular menu this night– we are only open for those who sign up for the food and music package. (We will know that day whether there will be room for people who only want to attend the show.)

**THE MUSIC: Also excited to have CHERYL & THE DOWN HOME BOYS providing music -a sweet acoustic blend of American roots music: old time country/ folk/blues and a bit of bluegrass.

NOTA BENE- We are closed the first 3 weeks of January, as there tends to be a lot of hunkering down at that time of year. Perhaps you would have noticed if you weren't given the heads up. Check us out again starting Wednesday, January 25.

***COVID DETAILS: We and staff are all vaccinated, and we are assuming full vaccination by most of our clientele. Masks recommended in the tight space of our back listening room. We will try to keep the space as well-ventilated as temperature conditions allow.