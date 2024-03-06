Cheryl Schiltz, Meetra Nahavandi

× Expand courtesy Meetra Nahavandi A close-up of Meetra Nahavandi. Meetra Nahavandi

media release: A Room of One's Own is thrilled to welcome Cheryl Schiltz and Meetra Nahavandi for a reading and conversation on each other their memoirs and journeys with distinct disabilities: Silencing the Noise of Disability: A Journey of Transformation and Dis-ability to This-ability: Rising Above Life While Living with Spina Bifida.

This is an in person event at A Room of One's Own

About Silencing the Noise of Disability

Cheryl Schiltz tells her story of being introduced to disability. This is a true story of her journey to pure acceptance of the changes in her life. She shares her passage from a silent world to one of constant fear. Her life as she knew it had disappeared. It became a continuous fight between psychological and physical change. Noise. From her childhood you’ll find yourself travelling with her as she discovers the power to gain control. She shares her story openly, honestly, sensitively, and with rawness.

She now says, her introduction to disability became “the best thing that ever happened to me.”

About Dis-ability to This-ability

From her time navigating school to her navigating independent living and onto finding her first love, solo international travel, mental health scares and finally to rising above challenges as a disabled adult in our society. Meetra’s powerful memoir sheds light on an incredible life living with a physical disability in a world that was not equipped to see her thrive.

Join this journey as Meetra shares in her defiance and says, “watch me…” to all those who did not believe she would succeed or thrive.

Cheryl Schiltz lives in Madison, Wisconsin where with great joy she spends time with her family and many friends. She absolutely loves photography, hiking, writing and public speaking. Her motto is “Let your light shine.”

Meetra Nahavandi was born in Madison, WI on a cold day in November in 1989. She was born with Spina Bifida Myelomeningocele, L5 S1, the most severe form of the birth defect & Hydrocephalus. From early on, she paved the way for her future passion, disability awareness & adaptive fitness