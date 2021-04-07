ONLINE: Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW)

press release: "Foods of Our Ancestors”

Presented by Dan Boehlke, Food Historian and Terry Schoessow, head cook for Pommerntag, an ethnic festival in Mequon.

6:30 pm, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, via Zoom (see access info below)

If you are only familiar with Pomeranians in relation to dogs, Pomerania was a province in Prussia along the Baltic Sea, now part of northeast Germany and northwestern Poland. Many people from southeast Wisconsin have ancestors who hailed from that region. Terry Schoessow will share information about traditional foods and recipes that traveled with them.

Dan Boehlke will explore the foods and recipes that were popular when our forefathers came to America. While most of the food, chemicals, herbs and spices, and flavor additives that we know today were known by the mid 1800s, some of the uses may have been quite different based on economics or just prevailing tastes of the time. Historical recipes will be explored and techniques will be discussed.

Dan Boehlke works as a professional horticulturalist and enjoys exploring food history.

Terry Schoessow is the head cook for Pommerntag, an ethnic festival held in late June in Mequon, WI that celebrates all things Pomeranian

How to Join the CHEW Meeting on April 7

Sometime before the meeting, it’s a good idea to download the Zoom app/program onto your laptop, iPad or mobile.* You will need to sign up by providing your e-mail address and creating a password. If you don’t do this ahead of time, you’ll be prompted to download Zoom at meeting time.

To join in at meeting time on April 7th, open this link on your browser:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88271620955?pwd=OGEvQTY5VGVKaW9jRHNDdnQwZk4rZz09

You will be prompted to provide the meeting password (below).

Alternatively, you can join the meeting via the Zoom app: Supply your email address and Zoom password and indicate that you want to join a meeting in progress. Now enter the meeting ID number (below), then click "Join the Meeting." You will be prompted to enter the meeting password (also below).

Meeting ID: 882 7162 0955

Passcode: 292196

*For info about using a mobile phone to join a meeting, or for more instruction about using Zoom, visit the Zoom support page at https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/categories/200101697

Dial by your location

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

For more information, visit the CHEW website at chewwisconsin.com/ or visit our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/chewwis To get on our mailing list, or for additional information, email Joan Peterson at info@eatsmartguides.com or Terese Allen at tallen@gdinet.com