ONLINE: Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW)

press release: “Chinese Restaurants in Madison before 1980” …and a 20th Anniversary Salute to the Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW)

6:30 pm, Wednesday, December 2, 2020

Presentation by Ann Waidelich, followed by a 20th Anniversary musical salute to CHEW

Online Meeting via Zoom (see access info below)

Ann will trace the history of Chinese people in the US and Madison, discussing Americanized "Chinese food” such as chop suey, General Tso's chicken and fortune cookies, plus early Chinese restaurants in Madison and where Madison's Chinatown was located.

Tonight’s meeting will also feature a salute to the 20th anniversary of CHEW, with an original song performed by Peter Leidy of PBS Wisconsin, and a virtual toast to two decades of the Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin. Bring out the champagne glasses and buy yourself a bottle of bubbly for tonight’s event! (Look for other special anniversary features in CHEW’s November newsletter.)

Longtime CHEW member Ann Waidelich is a former librarian and an expert on the history of the East Side of Madison. Ann worked for 35 years as a reference librarian with the Madison Public Library. She now volunteers with multiple history organizations in the Madison area including serving as president of Historic Blooming Grove Historical Society and as former co-coordinator of East Side History Club. When Ann is not researching or giving presentations to local organizations, you can find her reading a good book or riding her bicycle.

To join in at meeting time on December 2nd, open this Zoom link on your browser:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82425744959?pwd=SzY0U0VnWTYvbXY3cXp5T3lVcUs0dz09

Meeting ID: 824 2574 4959

Passcode: 011181

For more information, visit the CHEW website at http:​www.chewwisconsin.com/​ or visit our Facebook page: ​https://www.facebook.com/groups/chewwis​ To get on our mailing list, or for additional information, email Joan Peterson at ​info@eatsmartguides.com​ or Terese Allen at tallen@gdinet.com