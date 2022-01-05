ONLINE: Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW)

press release: “Madison Chefs: Stories of Food, Farms, and People”

Presented by Lindsay Christians, food editor and arts writer at The Capital Times, with Kyle Nabilcy, Isthmus restaurant critic, in a Q&A format

6:30 pm, Wednesday, January 5, 2022, Online Meeting via Zoom (see access info below)

UW Press published Christians’ first book, “Madison Chefs: Stories of Food, Farms, and People,” in December 2021, featuring nine profiles, 150 color images and 28 recipes. Lindsay and Kyle will talk about the process of reporting the book, editing and testing the recipes in it, the challenges of crafting a recent history, and the current restaurant scene in Madison.

The book is available through UW Press and anywhere books are sold.

About the book:

Why do Salvatore’s tomato pies have the sauce on the top? Where did chef Tami Lax learn to identify mushrooms in the woods? How did Morris develop its signature ramen?

Farm-to-table is a cliché, but its roots among the farmers and chefs of south-central Wisconsin are deep, vibrant, and resilient. From brats and burgers to bibimbap, Madison’s food scene looks substantially different than it did just a decade ago. Though the city has always been ahead of the locavore movement, a restaurant boom in the 2010s radically changed the dining landscape. Even when individual eateries close or chefs move on, their ideas, connections, and creativity have lasting power. Much larger cities have been unable to match the culinary variety, innovation, and depth of talent found in Wisconsin’s state capital.

Lindsay Christians’s in-depth look at nine creative, intense, and dedicated chefs captures the reason why Madison’s food culture remains a gem in America’s Upper Midwest. This beautifully illustrated book will leave you salivating—or making reservations.

About the author:

Lindsay Christians (she/hers) is a full-time food editor and arts writer at The Capital Times in Madison, Wisconsin. In 2016, she founded a podcast about food and drink in Madison called The Corner Table. In addition to The Cap Times, her food writing has appeared in Daily Coffee News, Eating Well, Feast & Field, Growler, The Heavy Table and Zagat, as well as “The Secret Atlas of North Coast Food.” “Madison Chefs: Stories of Food, Farms and People” (UW Press, 2021) is her first book.

How to Join the CHEW Meeting on January 5:

