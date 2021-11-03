ONLINE: Culinary History Enthusiasts of Wisconsin (CHEW)

press release: "400th Anniversary of Our First Thanksgiving,” presented by John Ota, author of “The Kitchen”

As part of the research for his book, The Kitchen, John Ota travelled to Plymouth, Massachusetts where he cooked a meal over an open fire with renown Pilgrim Foodways historian Kathleen Wall. On the 400th anniversary of the Harvest Celebration Feast involving the New England colonists and the Wampanoag native people, John will share his experiences of the culinary history, architecture, cooking methods and the dishes from the first Thanksgiving of 1621. John’s presentation will include over 100 visual images, 1621 recipes, as well as truths and misconceptions about this favorite holiday occasion. Yes, there was turkey - but it was not the main event!

John Ota is all about food, architecture, and history. John is the author of The Kitchen, the best-selling book about his journey through history in search of the perfect design. He has degrees from the University of Toronto and the Schools of Architecture at the University of British Columbia and Columbia University. John has worked in architecture offices in Toronto, New York and Vancouver. He has chaired the awards committee of the Ontario Association of Architects and served on the Toronto Historical Board. He is a member of the Culinary Historians of Canada.

https://www.penguinrandomhouse.com/books/566674/the-kitchen-by-john-ota/

To join in at meeting time on November 3, open this link on your browser:

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84098729633?pwd=NmVqbEUyVjF3OHJpSXJ4ZkxpMEE4UT09

Meeting ID: 840 9872 9633

Passcode: 648077

If you are prompted to provide the meeting passcode it is below. Alternatively, you can join the meeting via the Zoom app: Supply your email address and Zoom password and indicate that you want to join a meeting in progress. Now enter the meeting ID number (below), then click "Join the Meeting." You will be prompted to enter the meeting password (also below).

Meeting ID: 853 4949 1637 Passcode: 013826

*For info about using a mobile phone to join a meeting, or for more instruction about using Zoom, visit the Zoom support page at https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/categories/200101697

Dial by your location

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 646 558 8656 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

For more information, visit the CHEW website at chewwisconsin.com/ or visit our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/groups/chewwis To get on our mailing list, or for additional information, email Joan Peterson at info@eatsmartguides.com or Terese Allen at tallen@gdinet.com