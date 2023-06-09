Chic Drag Show
Five Nightclub 5 Applegate Court, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
courtesy Bianca Lynn Breeze
Bianca Lynn Breeze.
media release: Enjoy an evening with top notch drag entertainers all hosted by Miss Gay Wisconsin USofA 2023, Bianca Lynn Breeze. The lineup includes Buda Infiniti Ross, Eliel, Windy Breeze, Paris LaBaise, and Anita Million.
No Cover. $15 table reservations(seats 4) available at fivetickets@yahoo.com.
