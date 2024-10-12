Chicago 1971

media release: This is a Chicago story, and I believe it needs to be told. This happened one night on the North side in the summer of 1971. The night Steve Goodman introduced Kris Kristofferson to John Prine.

This music performance will tell the story that changed the course of music history on Saturday, October 12, 2024 at 7:30 PM. Doors will open at 6:30 PM. Tickets range from $28 to $33, plus Eventbrite fees, and will increase by $5 on the day of the show. Friends of the MPOH will have access to tickets starting July 1 and the general public will have access to tickets starting July 15.