Shows at 7:30 pm Tuesday-Thursday, 8 pm Friday, 2 & 8 pm Saturday, and 1 & 6:30 pm Sunday.

media release: After 25 years, CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz, with one show-stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen. No wonder CHICAGO has been honored with six Tony Awards®, two Olivier Awards, a Grammy® and thousands of standing ovations. As we celebrate our 25th anniversary —you’ve got to come see why the name on everyone’s lips is still…CHICAGO.