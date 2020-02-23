Chicago Cellar Boys with Roya Naldi

× Expand The Chicago Cellar Boys accompanied by vocalist Roya Naldi.

press release: The Madison Jazz Society will open its 2020 concert season with a Mardi Gras celebration and concert on Sunday, February 23. The Chicago Cellar Boys with vocalist Roya Naldi will perform at the celebration that will be held from 1-4 p.m. at the Wyndham Garden Hotel, 2969 Cahill Main, Fitchburg.

MJS President Linda Marty Schmitz said, “This band appeared at our January 2019 concert and got a tremendous response! Our board has decided that our 2020 concerts will look at the roots of traditional jazz to emphasize the fact that MJS is one of the few Madison-based organizations promoting trad jazz. This concert is the first that will look at these roots; this band plays some tunes you haven’t heard before or rarely hear.”

Formed in 2017, the Chicago Cellar Boys is a five-piece band specializing in the jazz and hot dance music of the 1920s and 1930s. The band can be heard every Sunday at the Honky Tonk BBQ in Chicago's Pilsen neighborhood. The band can also be regularly seen playing for dances, parties, concerts and other events. They also are in demand on the Fest circuit around the country. The band prides itself on its attention to detail and professionalism and, as such, is at home in any situation.

Joining them again will be vocalist Roya Naldi who is one of the few vocalists who sings in the authentic 1920s and 1930s style, crooning with a style that is both romantic and passionate. It is always a treat to hear her and her authentic 1920s vocal style!

In addition to kicking off the MJS Roaring (20) Twenties, this concert will be a Mardi Gras celebration since Fat Tuesday is February 25. It will be a great day of music and specially prepared food for the celebration.

Tickets for the concert are $20 for MJS members; $25 for non-members and those age 18 and younger will be admitted free. Doors open at noon. Details can be found at www.madisonjazz.com or by calling 608-850-5400.

Formed in 1984, the Madison Jazz Society is a non-profit, all volunteer organization formed to encourage the performance of and education about jazz. It annually sponsors six concerts that attract jazz fans from all over the Midwest. It has also has a school grant program that awards grants to Wisconsin schools to enhance their jazz education programs and a jazz school residency program that introduces students to traditional jazz.