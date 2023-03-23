Chicago Farmer & the Fieldnotes, The Sapsuckers

× Expand Troy Phillips Chicago Farmer: Cody Diekhoff.

(2022 critics' pick) There are more visible disciples of the late John Prine (Todd Snider comes to mind) but there are few more devoted than Cody Diekhoff, aka Chicago Farmer. Diekhoff and Prine share more than a Chicago hometown. (In Diekhoff’s case, an adopted hometown, since he grew up in the rural Illinois township of Delavan.) That just lends his Muhlenberg County-style songs all the more credibility. Diekhoff will play the kind of polished set originals you’d expect from someone who, when not on the road, is known to write and practice 12 hours a day.