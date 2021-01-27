ONLINE: Chicago Shakespeare Slam

media release: Stream along with us—only at www.chicagoshakes.com/2020slam

Throughout the fall, 250 students celebrated the power of their own voices, actively engaging with Shakespeare. With the Theater’s award-winning Education team and a group of tremendously committed teacher coaches, students unleashed the power of their imaginations—creating theater together and, in doing so, making meaningful connections across different schools and neighborhoods. Weeks of online collaboration, rehearsals, and workshops throughout a semester of remote learning gave students the opportunity to tell the stories that they wanted to tell, through Shakespeare's Hamlet. In this 45-minute online celebration, hear directly from SLAM participants about their experience, and watch excerpts from a Hamlet unlike any you’ve witnessed before.