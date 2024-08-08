media release:

Chicken for Linda! | Chiara Malta & Sébastien Laudenbach | 2023 | France, Italy | 73 minutes

Paulette promises her daughter Linda a meal of chicken with peppers, a dish that Linda’s father used to make. But Paulette faces a series of obstacles honoring this request when a general strike closes all the stores in town, sending her on a mission to source a chicken elsewhere.

Directors Chiara Malta and Sébastien Laudenbach unleash a unique visual marvel of hand-painted animation with bright, color-blocked characters, and a story that is an intoxicating blend of slapstick comedy, musical, and family drama, as Paulette and Linda ultimately confront the grief of an unspoken tragedy, and the meal that could finally bring them closer together.

Bring a friend, bring a blanket or camp chairs, and prepare yourself for an evening of independent films and videos under the stars. Rooftop Cinema returns to the museum’s rooftop sculpture garden each Friday this August for its eighteenth season. Films begin at sundown, approximately 20 minutes after sunset.

Rooftop Cinema is $7 per screening/free for MMoCA members (including the free membership tier Friends of MMoCA) and ages 18 and younger. Admission is at the lobby reception desk beginning at 7:30 PM. Screenings relocate to the Lecture Hall if rain is predicted.

Rooftop Cinema is a program of MMoCA’s education department and is curated by James Kreul. MMoCA’s film programming is generously funded by maiahaus, Venture Investors, LLC and a gift from an anonymous donor.

Learn more about Rooftop Cinema and frequently asked questions.