press release: "When things are done properly, with love and care for details, they come out well. These are not Chiki Lora's words but are from a critic who attended the reception that was held for the solitary debut of the leader of Canteca de Macao.

Sumando (El Volcán Música) consists - according to the artist - in "a handful of songs that needed to come to light" In this work we can find Chiki's purest essence and the perfect combination of all his musical influences. He presented new songs for the first time last November at 'Café Berlin' Madrid, and the result was that in two days the tickets sold-out and a sign on the poster for the concert read: smash hit.

`Sumando' is a conceptual tour through a collage formed from part of the artist's inner self which has been a bonding nexus and essential figure in the músic institution’s outlook. Now, without the aid of Canteca de Macao and essentially ‘naked’, Chiki has enmeshed himself with the production, fussing over details and has surrounded himself of geniuses; Juanito Makande, El Canijo de Jerez, Javi Cantero, Tomasito, Anita Kuruba, Enriquito Rodriguez, Juanqui Aracil, Fernando Lamadrid, Manu Masaedo.

Sumando, the 8th most important album of 2016, allows us to get a closer look at this multi talented artist who was charmed by salsa music a long time ago,who let himself go to Pata Negra's funky rumba, who drank from the flamenco fountain and splashed us all with his Rock'n'Roll soul. We don’t see this fusión anymore. The real thing. Chiki is the real thing and that is what he wants to offer us now, his latest solo adventure.. Sumando, is just a beginning: a musical trip where there is room for love, for humour, dance, and to sit and listen to…enjoy!

This "Sumando 2018" tour that started on March 2 in Valencia, has led him to tour the entire Spanish territory, with concerts at festivals such as Primavera Trompetera, as well as five dates in Cuba, one in Hungary, one in Slovenia and three in the US, "Sumando" a total of 51 concerts."