Children Come First Commemoration Event

media release: Last June we shared with you that the Children Come First (CCF) Program was ending after 28 years. At that time, we had hoped to have a celebration before the end of 2023 to highlight the impact CCF has had on the children’s mental health system of care in Dane County, and its influence on the expansion of wraparound nationwide. We were not able to celebrate last year as planned and we did not want this impactful program to disappear without the recognition it deserves.

It seems only appropriate to celebrate during this year’s Children’s Mental Health Awareness Week, which occurs every year during the first full week of May. We invite you to join us for a celebration event, Wednesday May 8, 2024, from 4:30-7:30pm at the Goodman Community Center’s Evjue Room . The event will include a panel presentation highlighting the history of CCF from the early days through now and the impact it has had on Dane County’s Children’s Mental Health System of Care. There will be time for storytelling and an opportunity for you to connect with others who were touched by CCF in some way over the years.

If you have ever been connected with CCF we would love to see you at the event. Also, please forward this info to others who may have been a part of CCF in some way. We want to be sure to include as many as possible in the celebration. To maximize our reach, we have created a CCF event page on Facebook. We welcome you to please like and share the event and invite others to share it as well.

Although an RSVP is not required to attend, it will be helpful to us as we plan for the event. You can RSVP here or go to the CCF Celebration event on our Facebook page to sign-up.

We are looking forward to celebrating and reminiscing with you in May.