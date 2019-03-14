Childrens Hairstyling 101

press release: Are you a parent new to styling hair or unsure of where to start now that you have a daughter relying on you to look stylish? Join neighborhood mom, Allison Jorgensen, as she teaches a beginners level class on where to start: grooming and initial styles. This class is geared toward those with zero to some experience, but all are welcome to join. Be forewarned that the truly talented might be enlisted to help teach.

While styling tools and accessories will be available for the session, you are also welcome to bring your own. Please plan to bring your child (or a friend), so you have a head of hair to practice on.

If your child can’t attend, a limited supply of mannequin heads will be available for use during the session (though live heads are always better for practice).

Registration recommended. Register in person, online, or call 824-1780.