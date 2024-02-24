Chili Cook-Off

× Expand John Flores Photography The eMpTy Vees pose for a photo. The eMpTy Vees

media release: Come on over to the East Side Club and enjoy a family-friendly day of chili, chili and more chili! There will be assorted raffles and a 50/50 along with pull-tabs and other fun. House chili and concessions available starting at 10:00 and competitors' chili available for tasting and voting after the judging (around 12:30 pm). Bring your muffin tins as it's easier to carry all the samples in! We always have at least one contestant with a vegan chili so all are welcome to indulge in the spicy warmth! $5 for a wristband to sample.

Music by the eMpTy Vees at 1:30pm (more on the band below).

Do you make a great chili? Do you want to compete! Contact the Club at events@escmadison.com or via (608) 222-9131 to get an entry form before we fill up! Spots go quickly! The entry fee for contestants is $25. Note, there is no electricity available so cookers need to bring their own heat source. All the cooking has to be done on-site (ex: cannot bring a vat a chili made the night before and just reheat).

Proceeds from a portion of the Cook-off benefit the Club's long-standing scholarship program for eligible area youth looking to further education beyond high school!

The eMpTy Vees are Madison's best '80s band playing all your favorite new wave, synth pop, and rock hits from the MTV era! Hits from Madonna, Cyndi Lauper, the Human League, Duran Duran, Prince, Pat Benatar, Blondie, U2, the Cure, the Bangles, Culture Club, Bananarama, Tears for Fears, Lita Ford, Joan Jett, Soft Cell, Dire Straits, and so many more!

The band has won awards in both the MAMA awards and Best of Madison and continues to increase their fan base every show! They bring a high energy, engaging show that brings back so many memories for so many who attend. Don't miss them!