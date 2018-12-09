Chili Cook-off

press release: Bring in your best chili for free entry and a chance to win! No sign up required, just bring in a crock pot, by 4pm, with enough chili for 20- 30 people to taste.

1st prize-$50 cash + Wisco Merch

2nd and 3rd -$25 bar tab + Wisco Merch

$5 cover for a chance to taste and judge all chili's.

Chili will be judged by crowd from 4-6 pm.