Chili Cook-off
The Wisco/Willy Street Pub & Grill 852 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Bring in your best chili for free entry and a chance to win! No sign up required, just bring in a crock pot, by 4pm, with enough chili for 20- 30 people to taste.
1st prize-$50 cash + Wisco Merch
2nd and 3rd -$25 bar tab + Wisco Merch
$5 cover for a chance to taste and judge all chili's.
Chili will be judged by crowd from 4-6 pm.
