RSVP for Chimera Self-Defense

media release: Chimera® is an inclusive, trauma-informed Empowerment Self-Defense program. You’ll learn to navigate your life and safety the way that YOU want. Classes feature simple, easy-to-remember techniques; awareness and recognizing violence before it begins; non-violent defenses and grab escapes; and boundary-setting with strangers, friends, and partners.

Class will be held on Sundays, November 5 & 12 (2 sessions), from 10am-5pm, at Goodman Community Center. This class is only open to cis and trans women and non-binary people ages 12 and up. Attendance at the first session is required to attend the following sessions. Please pre-register by Monday, October 30, to ensure a spot; online registration may still be available after this date.

For more info & to register visit https://www.thercc.org/chimera .

Cost: $120 for public/$75 for students (sliding scale available)