RSVP for Chimera Self-Defense

press release: Chimera® is a self-defense program designed for the needs of women, which teaches awareness, assertiveness and physical protection skills. Class will be held on Sundays, November 6 & 13 (2 sessions), from 10:00am-5:00pm, at 540 W Olin Ave. Both sessions need to be attended. Please pre-register by Sunday, October 30, to ensure a spot; online registration may still be available after this date. For more info & to register visit https://www.thercc.org/chimera .

Cost: $120 for public/$75 for students & seniors (sliding scale available)