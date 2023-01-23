RSVP for Chimera Self-Defense

press release: Chimera® is a self-defense program designed for the needs of women, which teaches awareness, assertiveness and physical protection skills. Class will be held from 10 am-5 pm on Sundays, January 29 and February 5 (2 sessions), at Romnes Apartments at 540 W. Olin Ave. Both sessions need to be attended. Please pre-register by Monday, January 23, to ensure a spot; online registration may still be available after this date. For more info & to register visit https://www.thercc.org/chimera .

Cost: $120 for public/$75 for students (sliding scale available)

Please note that trans women and non-binary participants are welcome at ALL public courses. Our instructors always prioritize an emotionally safe and inclusive atmosphere for all participants. We also recognize that some participants will feel more comfortable in a class specifically open to all genders. Our next all-gender course will be scheduled for fall 2022.