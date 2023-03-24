RSVP for Chimera Self-Defense

media release: Chimera® Self-Defense is inclusive, trauma-informed, and empowering and teaches awareness, assertiveness, and physical protection skills to women and nonbinary participants. Class will be held on Thursdays, March 30 through May 11 (skipping April 20—6 sessions total), from 6:00-8:30pm, at Vera Court Neighborhood Center. The first session is required. Please pre-register by Friday, March 24, to ensure a spot; online registration may still be available after this date. For more info & to register visit https://www.thercc.org/chimera .

Cost: $120 for public/$75 for students (sliding scale available)