RSVP for Chinese Brush Painting: Blooming Flowers and Insects

RSVP

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Immerse yourself in the natural world by learning the brush painting techniques to create images of blooming flowers and insects. You will learn how to brush paint and add blooming flowers to paintings of butterflies, bees, and other insects. Calligraphy for all of the subjects will be demonstrated by the instructor. For beginners to advanced students.

Sunday, August 2, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. RSVP Deadline: Registration Deadline: July 24

Price: $80 per person

Info

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Home & Garden
Arts Notices
608-246-4550
please enable javascript to view
RSVP
Google Calendar - RSVP for Chinese Brush Painting: Blooming Flowers and Insects - 2020-07-24 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - RSVP for Chinese Brush Painting: Blooming Flowers and Insects - 2020-07-24 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - RSVP for Chinese Brush Painting: Blooming Flowers and Insects - 2020-07-24 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - RSVP for Chinese Brush Painting: Blooming Flowers and Insects - 2020-07-24 00:00:00 ical