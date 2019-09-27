RSVP for Chinese Brush Painting: Fall Favorites

press release: Explore different Asian brush painting techniques to create subjects with fall colors: mountain cliffs, gold fish, chrysanthemums, carp and koi, pumpkins and squash, and yellow birds on a tree. Also learn the calligraphy for each subject. For beginners to advanced students. Supply list provided. An optional supply kit ($25) can be reserved by calling (608)245-3648 and paid for the day of the workshop. Youth Accepted: ages 13 and up. Instructor: Stella Dobbins, National Watercolor Society

Time: 9am-5pm, Sunday, October 6

Registration Deadline: Friday, September 27

Price: $80 per person