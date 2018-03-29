RSVP for Chinese Brush Painting: Flowers, Insects & Birds

press release: Enjoy a creative, fun day learning Asian brush painting styles and techniques to create flowers, insects, and birds: peony, kapok flowers with birds, morning glory with butterflies, roses with bees, and lotus with kingfisher. Artist Stella Dobbins, who studied the art form in Japan, will teach you the basic painting strokes and the calligraphy for each subject she demonstrates. For beginners to advanced students. A supply list will be sent to you; bring a bag lunch. An optional supply kit ($25) can be reserved by calling (608)246-4550 and paid for the day of the workshop. For adults and youth (ages 13 and up w/ an adult); each attendee pays the registration fee.

Sunday, April 8, 9 am-5 pm

Registration Deadline: March 29

Cost: $80 per person | Course Number: 20-30