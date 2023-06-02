media release: Chip-In Fore the Community is a yearly fundraising event to support Willma's Fund. Willma's Fund is a program of OutReach that offers various financial support to the LGBTQ community experiencing homelessness. Proceeds from this event will directly support LGBTQ people experiencing homelessness or near-homelessness.

18/hole with cart -- Best ball outing with a cookout buffet served immediately afterwards. Prizes for longest drive, longest putt, and closest to the pin. FREE door prizes and 50/50 raffle.

If you aren't a golfer, please feel free to make a donation and join us for lunch!!

Payments can be made on the OutReach website here:

https://www.outreachmadisonlgbt.org/chipinfore

You can also make out a check as well - make check out to OutReach with "Golf Outing" in the memo field. Please let us know how many people are attending and names of the people attending (and contact info in case we need to for some reason).

Checks can be sent to: OutReach, 2701 International Lane, Ste 101, Madison WI 53704. If possible put on letter "Attention: Golf Outing".

For questions or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Colleen Marsden at collholl@msn.com.