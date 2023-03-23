Chris Acker, TS Foss, The Spine Stealers
Mickey's Tavern 1524 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
courtesy Chris Acker
Chris Acker and guitar.
Chris Acker
media release: Excited to be bringing up New Orleans country folk singer Chris Acker to Mickey's!
CHRIS ACKER
https://chrisacker.bandcamp.com/album/odd-ordinary-otherwise
The definition of a modern classic. Playing soulful country full of ruminations on life and wry humor. For fans of John Prine and Townes Van Zandt.
TS FOSS
https://tsfoss.bandcamp.com/track/grown-used-to-it-single
Thoughtful songs from Madison's Tyler Fassnacht. Wringing out some Midwestern twang and couple of tears for your beers from an acoustic guitar.
THE SPINE STEALERS
https://thespinestealers.bandcamp.com/track/waffle-house
Self-described "spooky folk" duo bringing golden harmonies and honey sweet melodies. Minimal, woeful, beautiful.
THUR 3/23
10PM
21+
FREE (bring $$$ for touring act donations plz)