Chris Acker, TS Foss, The Spine Stealers

media release: Excited to be bringing up New Orleans country folk singer Chris Acker to Mickey's!

CHRIS ACKER

https://chrisacker.bandcamp.com/album/odd-ordinary-otherwise

The definition of a modern classic. Playing soulful country full of ruminations on life and wry humor. For fans of John Prine and Townes Van Zandt.

TS FOSS

https://tsfoss.bandcamp.com/track/grown-used-to-it-single

Thoughtful songs from Madison's Tyler Fassnacht. Wringing out some Midwestern twang and couple of tears for your beers from an acoustic guitar.

THE SPINE STEALERS

https://thespinestealers.bandcamp.com/track/waffle-house

Self-described "spooky folk" duo bringing golden harmonies and honey sweet melodies. Minimal, woeful, beautiful.

THUR 3/23

10PM

21+

FREE (bring $$$ for touring act donations plz)