media release: On this one-of-a-kind solo tour, NYC-based vibraphonist and composer Chris Dingman is exploring the intersections of dream work, spiritualism, and meditation, through music improvisation. Known for his significant work with legendary artists Herbie Hancock and Wayne Shorter, and albums with next-generation visionaries such as Ambrose Akinmusire, Linda May Han Oh, and Steve Lehman, Dingman brings together his experience in modern jazz with a host of influences from around the world in service of channeling beautiful sounds, taking listeners on a journey to a transcendent place.

Dingman will perform at Arts + Literature Laboratory on Friday, April 22, 2022 at 7:00pm. Tickets are $15 ($10 student/ALL member) in advance online at https://chrisdingman.bpt.me or $20 at the door for everyone. Please review ALL's current COVID-19 safety policies before the show.

Dingman is known for his distinctive approach to the instrument: sonically rich and conceptually expansive. In his captivating solo performances, he casts an enveloping atmosphere, creating layers of simultaneous sound – soaring melodies, swirling textures, and undulating pedal tones. It’s an immersive listening experience that many have described as transportive and deeply healing.

On his journey to becoming a solo artist, he documented his improvisations privately for many years, until his world changed. When his father entered hospice care in 2018, he created the 5-hour extended album Peace, recorded as he played it for his father, and ultimately released in 2020. This led to an ongoing exploration of the creative process in his solo playing. Recording on a weekly basis for subscribers from fall of 2020 to the present, Dingman has sought feedback to learn about their experiences with the music. The first result of this recent work is to be released on the album journeys vol. 1 February 18, 2022.