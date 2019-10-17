Chris Distefano

8 pm on 10/17 and 8 & 10:30 pm, 10/18-19, Comedy on State. $22-$15.

press release: Chris co-hosts the popular weekly history podcast History Hyenas alongside fellow comic Yannis Pappas, which is available on iTunes and Riotcast. He starred in the IFC series Benders and served as co-host of Netflix’s Ultimate Beastmaster. He also recently starred in and Co-Executive Produced the Sony/CBS pilot Distefano, written by Carter Bays and Craig Thomas (How I Met Your Mother). He is a favorite on the standup festival circuit, with Interrobang lauding his recent appearance at The Moontower Comedy Festival as “one of the best sets of the fest” and Exclaim! calling his 2018 appearance at The Montreal Just For Laughs Festival “a pleasure to watch with his macho but never arrogant style.”