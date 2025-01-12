Chris Grace as Scarlett Johansson

media release: America’s 88th-most beloved Chinese actor, Chris Grace celebrates the life of actor Scarlett Johansson through stand-up comedy, stage combat and the songs of Tom Waits. This show reimagines what is and isn’t possible… or appropriate… in the life of an artist. Conceived and written by Grace, who you may recognize as Jerry from NBC’s “Superstore.”

Fringe Festival: Kick off the New Year with a dive into the heart of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. As the world's largest arts festival, it offers a kaleidoscope of talent and spectacle. Our three-day mini-festival showcases top acts from last year, including cutting-edge theater, side-splitting comedy, mesmerizing drag and jaw-dropping cirque acts. Join us for one performance or delight in all five. You’ll get a glimpse into the electrifying energy of the Fringe, with the best of the best straight from the stages that set Edinburgh ablaze.