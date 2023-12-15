Chris Haise Band, Sam Ness

media release: Enjoy a double-bill with two of Wisconsin’s top singer-songwriters, Chris Haise and Sam Ness!

The Milwaukee based Chris Haise Band’s (pronounced Hi-zee) music is a blend of hook filled ballads and toe tappers. Mixing Folk and Rock, Haise’s vocals have been described as Dylan meets Springsteen meets Petty, while his lyrics have been described as “smart new songwriting” and “Intense, Thoughtful Songcraft”.

In 2017, Chris Haise released his solo album entitled “Your Ugly Friends” which was nominated for 88Nine’s Music Awards for Album of the Year, Independent Release of the Year, and Solo Artist of the Year. He was also selected as NSAI “One to Watch” along with winning Dylan Days Singer/Songwriter Contest. CHB became a WAMI award nominee on the steps of their first full band album “Suburban View” released in 2019. Again, CHB was nominated for 88Nine’s Music Awards for Album of the Year & Band of the Year. In 2022 and band released ‘Future, Future, Who Am I?’ with plans for another full album release fall of 2023.

Mixing Traditional Folk/Americana roots with a new-age Alternative Singer/Songwriter feel, Sam Ness finds inspiration in the ancient cobblestone streets across the globe. Sometimes wild and dance oriented, other moments raw, emotional, and filled with moments of silence, Sam’s show changes every night. His percussive playing paired with an assortment of special effects including a loop system, have built a sound larger than most full bands.

“Sam Ness is taking the Madison music scene by storm. His rugged charm coupled with immense talent have made him a stellar act to watch” – On Wisconsin Radio