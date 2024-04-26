Chris Head, Twila Jean

× Expand Jessi Head Chris Head and guitar. Chris Head

media release: Chris Head draws from a deep well of musical inspiration. Born and raised in Tennessee, country music implanted itself as a lasting influence. But it was the rock music of his parents’ generation that first ignited his love of music, while contemporary post-punk and powerpop inspired him to pick up a guitar and make his own noise. Chris has always been drawn more to the songwriters. Other aspiring guitarists may have spent their time working out blazing solos note-for-note; Chris marveled over a transcendent melodic turn, heart-breaking turn of phrase, or surprising chord change. Based in Milwaukee, Chris can be seen most frequently fronting Chris Head & the Honchos, with whom he has recorded three albums of original material (Hard Truths, Chicken Wire, & Cubed). But he also makes room for solo performances, enjoying the opportunity to strip songs down to their core and revealing what Milwaukee’s Shepherd-Express called his “salient observations on [the] virtues of working-class life and the changing of gender mores.”

