Chris Head, Twila Jean

Bandung 600 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Chris Head draws from a deep well of musical inspiration.  Born and raised in Tennessee, country music implanted itself as a lasting influence.  But it was the rock music of his parents’ generation that first ignited his love of music, while contemporary post-punk and powerpop inspired him to pick up a guitar and make his own noise.  Chris has always been drawn more to the songwriters.  Other aspiring guitarists may have spent their time working out blazing solos note-for-note; Chris marveled over a transcendent melodic turn, heart-breaking turn of phrase, or surprising chord change.  Based in Milwaukee, Chris can be seen most frequently fronting Chris Head & the Honchos, with whom he has recorded three albums of original material (Hard Truths, Chicken Wire, & Cubed).  But he also makes room for solo performances, enjoying the opportunity to strip songs down to their core and revealing what Milwaukee’s Shepherd-Express called his “salient observations on [the] virtues of working-class life and the changing of gender mores.”  

Web:  http://chris-head-and-the-honchos.weebly.com/

Bandcamp:  https://chrisheadthehonchos.bandcamp.com/

Facebook:  http://www.facebook.com/ChrisHeadandtheHonchos

ReverbNation:  http://www.reverbnation.com/chrisheadandthehonchos

Bandung 600 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
608-255-6910
