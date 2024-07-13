Chris Julson

"Memories from Around the World," noon-4 pm Saturdays, through 8/31, PhotoMidwest Studio Gallery.

media release: Chris started taking pictures with her Kodak Brownie camera in rural Wisconsin during her 4-H Club years in the 60’s. Now, she’s traveling around the world making photographs with her digital camera. Chris, always with her husband Mike and sometimes with family and friends, is lucky to have visited almost 70 countries on all 7 continents. She enjoys making photos of people, animals and places especially in cultures far different than her own. With the photos in this exhibit, Chris shares some memories of those adventures with you. Enjoy!