Chris Mann, Krista Buccallato & Adam Machart

press release: Celebrate The Phantom of the Opera and the best of Broadway as Chris Mann (Star of “The Phantom of the Opera” and NBC’s “The Voice”) is joined by special “Phantom” co-stars Krista Buccallato (Christine u/s in “The Phantom of the Opera”) and Adam Machart (The Wick Theatre’s “Brigadoon”) for “Phantom Voices”— a limited, not-to-be missed concert engagement.