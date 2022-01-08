Chris Mann, Krista Buccallato & Adam Machart
Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Celebrate The Phantom of the Opera and the best of Broadway as Chris Mann (Star of “The Phantom of the Opera” and NBC’s “The Voice”) is joined by special “Phantom” co-stars Krista Buccallato (Christine u/s in “The Phantom of the Opera”) and Adam Machart (The Wick Theatre’s “Brigadoon”) for “Phantom Voices”— a limited, not-to-be missed concert engagement.
Info
Overture Center-Overture Hall 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music