ONLINE: Chris Multerer

On Wednesday, April 6 author Chris Multerer discusses his memoir Job Man: My Life in Professional Wrestling

Milwaukee-native Chris Multerer wrestled for more than a decade, starting in 1978, on professional circuits around the United States. As a "job man," Multerer made the superstars of wrestling, such as Mad Dog Vachon and Hulk Hogan, shine. In cities around the country, thousands of screaming fans cheered when their favorite wrestlers pinned and punished Multerer in a variety of painful ways.

In Job Man, Multerer, along with his friend Larry Widen, shows what life was like for wrestlers outside the spotlight. Long nights on the road, thoughtful takes on some of the biggest personalities in the business, and, perhaps most of all, a love for the sport, are as much a part of Multerer's revealing and remarkable story as his time in the ring.

Chris Multerer is a retired professional wrestler. He has run a professional training camp, and supervised the wrestling choreography in the play Luchadora!