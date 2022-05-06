media release: "Repurposed Dreams" : The Art of Chris Murphy

This show is a series of 3d relief pieces using a base of figurative fiberglass body casts with appendages and surface decoration in styles constant with Norse and Celtic civilizations of my european background .These figures will be highlighting geometric and stylistic motifs from historical texts, runes, and tattoos married with modern technological industrial design such as circuit diagrams. Many of the obsolete mechanisms incorporated will echo the designs of these past civilizations. These will be primarily wall mounted with several free standing works and will include internal low voltage lighting

opening reception 7pm, 5/6; on display through May 29.