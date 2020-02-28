press release: The Hog welcomes back one of our favorite performers. Chris Powers is busy as one of Madison's finest guitarists,playing in groups such as Graminy and the Old Tin Can String Band, as well as doing solo performances, giving private lessons and hosting Mud Acres Bluegrass Special, the Friday morning folk show on WORT-FM 89.9. Don't miss this special show! Find a short bio at https://www.graminy.net/the- band/chrispowers/