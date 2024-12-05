7:30 pm on 12/5 and 7:30 & 10 pm, 12/6-7. $25.

media release: *Promotions and Passes allowed for Thursday, Friday at 10, and Saturday at 10*

Chris Redd’s first one-hour comedy special “Why Am I Like This?” premiered in November of last year and is currently streaming on MAX. He co-created and is set to voice a lead role in a yet-to-be titled project from Broadway Video and Audible, and stars opposite Eddie Murphy in the feature film CANDY CANE LANE. Redd is the co-creator, writer, and star of Peacock’s scripted comedy series, “Bust Down”. He was a repertory player on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” for 5 seasons.

In addition to acting and writing, Redd is a rapper and stand-up comedian who performs across the country and has toured the United States and Europe with The Second City Touring Company. He received the Emmy Award in 2018 for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for the “SNL” song “Come Back, Barack.” In 2019 Redd released his debut stand-up album, “But Here We Are.” Redd starred in the independent horror film “Scare Me” and can be seen in the comedy films “Vampires vs. the Bronx”, “Deep Murder,” “The House” and “A Futile and Stupid Gestures.” He appeared in the 2016 film “Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping” and opposite Kathy Bates in the Netflix original comedy series “Disjointed” and was featured in the series “Wet Hot American Summer”, NBC’s “Will & Grace”, Netflix’s “Love”, TV Land’s “Teachers”, Comedy Central’s “Detroiters” and Comedy Central Stand-Up Presents. He portrayed the character of ‘Gary Williams’ on the NBC comedy “Kenan” for two seasons.

Redd has also loaned his voice to many projects including Netflix’s “Big Mouth,” Audible’s “64th Man” and Disney’s “Star vs. the Forces of Evil.” Additionally, he was featured as a 2016 Standup New Face at Just for Laughs in Montreal. Redd was previously a performer at Chicago’s Second City and iO Chicago.