Chris Rottmayer Quartet

Google Calendar - Chris Rottmayer Quartet - 2019-03-15 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Chris Rottmayer Quartet - 2019-03-15 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Chris Rottmayer Quartet - 2019-03-15 19:30:00 iCalendar - Chris Rottmayer Quartet - 2019-03-15 19:30:00

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: 

The Madison Music Collective and The Greater Madison Jazz Consortium present

InDIGenous Jazz Concert Series

Presenting new, original music by local jazz artists

Spring 2019

  • 3/15 Chris Rottmayer Quartet - Playing original songs inspired by a trip to France, the Chris Rottmayer quartet uses modern jazz sounds to tell a beautiful melodic story
  • 3/22 Michael Brenneis and The Plutonium Players - Madison’s non-conformist jazz octet
  • 4/5 Lovely Socialite -  a six-piece ensemble that combines the aesthetics of modern jazz with contemporary, classical, rock, and hip-hop
  • 4/26 Lo Marie – a neo-soul/jazz artist that encompasses jazz harmonic constructs, urban grooves, soulful guitar passages, and expressive vocals

Madison Central Library, 3rd Floor, 201 W Mifflin Street

All concerts start at 7:30pm

Free Admission

Info

Central Library 201 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music
608-266-6300
Google Calendar - Chris Rottmayer Quartet - 2019-03-15 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Chris Rottmayer Quartet - 2019-03-15 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Chris Rottmayer Quartet - 2019-03-15 19:30:00 iCalendar - Chris Rottmayer Quartet - 2019-03-15 19:30:00