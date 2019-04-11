press release: Honing a synthesis of folk and blues for 50 years, guitarist-singer-songwriter Chris Smither is truly an American original. As Acoustic Guitar magazine wrote, Smither sings about “the big things – life, love, loss – in a penetrating and poetic yet unpretentious way.” His career began in the 1960s blues revival – ever since then, he has been a mainstay of the festival, coffeehouse, and club circuits around North America and Europe. Associated Press calls Smither “a product of the musical melting pot and one of the absolute best singer-songwriters in the world.” Reviewers will continue to praise the dazzling guitar work, gravelly voice, and songwriting of Smithers, who continues to be an unheralded master of modern acoustic blues.