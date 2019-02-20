Chris Taylor Listening Session

press release: Please join state Rep. Chris Taylor for a "Budget and a Beer" listening session at Working Draft Beer Company on Wednesday, February 20, from 5:00-6:30pm.

This will be an opportunity for constituents of the 76th Assembly District to learn about the budget-making process, get tips on how to be more involved, and ask questions. This will also serve as normal office hours, so please feel free to bring any concerns and comments that you may have on any legislative issues.